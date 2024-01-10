Famous Writer Slams France's Barbaric Attitude Towards Statue Of Prominent Azerbaijani Poetess

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The derogatory
attitude to the statue of renowned Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu
Natavan located in France is barbaric, said Azerbaijani people's
writer Chingiz Abdullayev, Trend reports.
Abdullayev noted that this was a damaging blow to the ties
between Azerbaijan and France.
"We highly appreciate the culture of France, but their attitude
is clear. I do not believe that Azerbaijan could act in a similar
way towards France. But unfortunately, this is France's current
policy," he noted.
The mayor's office of the French city of Évian-les-Bains, which
signed a charter of cooperation with the Azerbaijani city of
Ismayilli in 2015, was planning to demolish the statue of prominent
Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan.
Previously, all signs indicating the name "Azerbaijan Park"
where the monument stands had been taken.
After widespread resonance over the reports, the mayor's office
gave up such intentions.
