Famous Writer Slams France's Barbaric Attitude Towards Statue Of Prominent Azerbaijani Poetess

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The derogatory attitude to the statue of renowned Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan located in France is barbaric, said Azerbaijani people's writer Chingiz Abdullayev, Trend reports.

Abdullayev noted that this was a damaging blow to the ties between Azerbaijan and France.

"We highly appreciate the culture of France, but their attitude is clear. I do not believe that Azerbaijan could act in a similar way towards France. But unfortunately, this is France's current policy," he noted.

The mayor's office of the French city of Évian-les-Bains, which signed a charter of cooperation with the Azerbaijani city of Ismayilli in 2015, was planning to demolish the statue of prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan.

Previously, all signs indicating the name "Azerbaijan Park" where the monument stands had been taken.

After widespread resonance over the reports, the mayor's office gave up such intentions.