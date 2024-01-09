LAUNCHED Streamlines Web Design Process In Just Minutes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LAUNCHED has emerged as a game-changer in the world of web design. This innovative platform, powered by advanced AI technology, is redefining the way individuals and businesses create websites. With LAUNCHED, anyone can build a professional-looking website in under three minutes, a groundbreaking feat in the industry.Founded by a seasoned expert in the web industry with over 20 years of experience, LAUNCHED is tailored to meet today's essential website needs. LAUNCHED tackles the usual hurdles of website development, like content creation and image selection. Its intuitive AI effortlessly handles these tasks, making building a website easy for everyone, no matter their tech skillsKey Features of LAUNCHED:AI-Powered Design: LAUNCHED's AI effortlessly generates relevant text and selects suitable images, making your website both informative and visually appealing.User-Friendly Interface: Designed for simplicity, making it easy for anyone to build a website without needing technical skills in web design.Rapid Creation Process: Enables users to create a website in less than three minutes, streamlining what was once a daunting task.Customizable Templates: You can fully customize your website and add additional sections as needed, such as a blog, video section, e-commerce for individual items, a complete retail store, or even offer downloadable PDFsLAUNCHED is more than a website builder – it's a tool that quickly and efficiently turns your ideas into a digital reality. Perfect for small businesses, innovative thinkers, or showcasing a professional portfolio, it gives you everything needed to create a strong online presence.Starting with a robust single theme, LAUNCHED is set to grow and adapt, adding more themes and features to meet our users' evolving needs. As the digital world advances, we're committed to staying at the forefront of web design technology, ensuring our platform evolves in sync with the fast-paced demands of our users.Experience the future of website creation with LAUNCHED – where professional web design is made quick and simple.

