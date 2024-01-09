Qpcr Reagent Market Report Driven By Demand In Molecular Diagnostics And Infectious Disease Testing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "qPCR Reagent Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The future of the global qPCR reagent market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology, forensic laboratory, research laboratory and academic institute, hospital and diagnostic center, and clinical research organization markets.
The global qPCR reagent market is expected to reach an estimated $3.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for accurate and rapid molecular diagnostics, rising need for infectious disease testing, and increasing number of genome projects.
qPCR Reagent by Segment
The study includes a forecast for the global qPCR reagent by packaging method, detection method, application, end use, and region.
qPCR Reagent Market by Packaging Method [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
qPCR Core Kits qPCR Master Mixes
qPCR Reagent Market by Detection Method [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
Dye-Based Reagent Probe & Primer-Based Reagent
qPCR Reagent Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
Diagnostic Forensic Research Others
qPCR Reagent Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Forensic Laboratories Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Clinical Research Organization Others
qPCR Reagent Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World
List of qPCR Reagent Companies Include:
Thermo Fischer Scientific Agilent Technologies Affymetrix Takara Bio Qiagen Bio-Rad Laboratories Promega
