Cartier's First Month

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

West Yorkshire, United Kingdom Jan 9, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Grimzino, the Hip Hop sensation, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "Cartier." The track is now available on all major digital platforms, captivating audiences with its unique sound, dynamic lyrics and innovative style.

About the Single: "Cartier" is a UK Hip Hop masterpiece that was visually captured by RayHD and engineered by Luca Ray (Producer). The single showcases Scammondale Reservoir, lots of wide camera shots and crisp audio quality, making it a must-listen for fans of rap music or any music in general.

Available on All Digital Platforms: Listeners can enjoy "Cartier" on popular music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and so on. The single is accessible worldwide, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the complete Grimzino experience with just a click.

Quotes:

"We absolutely loved Grimzino's performance, it was lively, engaging and got everybody dancing" - Barnsley College (20th October 2023)

"Grimzino opened our showcase in Leeds at The Olive Branch (Alwoodley) and it was an absolutely amazing experience. We cannot wait to have the talent perform again!" - (CozyBrand, The Bag UK, Unity Through Music, Studio 88 MCR - 1st December)

Connect with Grimzino: Follow Grimzino on social media to stay updated on upcoming releases, tour dates, and behind-the-scenes content:



Instagram

Twitter Facebook

Stream "Cartier" Now:



Spotify

Apple Music YouTube

About Grimzino: Grimzino is a versatile music artist pushing all efforts to fronts to ensure his music is heard worldwide. With a rapidly growing fanbase, the artist is nearing a break in the industry. Keep an eye out for his upcoming EP - Situationships which will arrive on 14th February (Valentine's Day).