Delhi Riots Case: Special Public Prosecutor Withdraws Resignation; Fresh Arguments To Begin On Jan 15

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) A Special Public Prosecutor, representing Delhi Police, who was handling cases related to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots has withdrawn the resignation that he had tendered earlier.

Amit Prasad, known for his role in the prosecutions related to the communal riots, appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai during a hearing on a case involving the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots.

Having served as the Special Public Prosecutor in the riots cases for over three-and-a-half years, Prasad submitted his resignation to Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on December 15, 2023.

However, he had opted to continue as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Citing repeated requests from authorities, Prasad said: "I have reconsidered my decision. I have decided to withdraw my resignation and will continue to appear in the (riots) cases."

During the recent hearing, two other Special Public Prosecutors joined Prasad, indicating an increase in the prosecution's strength, seriousness, and efforts in the case, an official said.

Four Special Public Prosecutors have resigned since the hearing of the riot cases began.

The court has scheduled the matter for January 15 for fresh arguments on pleas submitted by five accused in the larger conspiracy case, seeking disclosure of the investigation status before proceeding with arguments on framing charges.

