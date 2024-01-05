               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Contract For Equipment For Houses In Sinjar


1/5/2024 9:00:20 PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The United Nations (UN) Secretariat has awarded Rubar Company for General Contracting Ltd a contract for the "Supply and installation of equipment for (50) rehabilitated houses in Solagh area, Sinjar, Nineveh."

The contract value is $19,150.

(Source: UNGM)

