Contract For Equipment For Houses In Sinjar

By John Lee.
The United Nations (UN) Secretariat has awarded Rubar Company for General Contracting Ltd a contract for the "Supply and installation of equipment for (50) rehabilitated houses in Solagh area, Sinjar, Nineveh."
The contract value is $19,150.
(Source: UNGM)
