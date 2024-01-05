Kept Companies Acquires Giant Enterprises

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Industry-leading facility maintenance provider expands versatility with addition of chute management, installation, cleaning, and maintenance service.

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Kept Companies, a leading provider of facility maintenance services, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of Giant Enterprises, Inc. (Giant). Giant is an Atlanta-based leading service business focusing on ambient scenting and odor control and is a go-to provider for chute management, installation, cleaning, and maintenance services.

This acquisition reinforces Kept's commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable facility maintenance services, along with its rich history of acquiring companies that embody its ethos of innovation, hard work, and perseverance. Northern Edge Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Giant Enterprises, Inc.

"Over the past 30 years, Giant Enterprises has built a wonderful industry reputation, and we're proud to welcome them into the Kept Companies family. The company's services align perfectly with our vision of becoming a comprehensive and versatile facility maintenance service provider, allowing us to continue bringing even more specialized services to our clients. -Jerry DiGiovanni, President, Kept Companies

Giant Enterprises was founded in 1993 and works within the Atlanta Metro, Florida Panhandle and Nashville metro geographic areas. The company serves both the construction and replacement markets - including multi-residential properties, hospitals, universities, commercial properties, municipal buildings and churches.

"With my retirement on the horizon, we began searching for prospective buyers to acquire Giant Enterprises. It was important that Giant's new owners not only help the company's legacy grow but also flourish. With Kept Companies, we found a partner and are excited to leverage Kept's resources and technological infrastructure to drive productivity and expand Giant's service capacity and market share. -John Mattioli, Vice-President and General Manager, Giant Enterprises, Inc.

About Kept

Kept is the parent company of nine leading facility maintenance brands. It started as a single mobile washing business, and today, it offers a comprehensive suite of services, with over thirteen hundred skilled employees, and one thousand fully-equipped vehicles.

Since the beginning, hard work and perseverance have fueled the company's success. The company's continued investments in sustainability, innovation, and technology allow each of the Kept brands to provide the best service, at the best possible cost.

For more information about Kept Companies and our expanded suite of facility maintenance services, please visit or contact our sales team at 1-800-847-3735 or [email protected]

