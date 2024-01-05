Tesla To Recall 1.6 Million Cars In China Over Driver Assistance System Problems

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tesla will recall more than 1.6 million electric cars on the
Chinese market due to problems in the driver assistance system, the
State Administration for Market Regulation of China said, Azernews reports.
As it is specified in the statement published on the website of
the agency, we are talking about imported Model S, Model X and
Model 3, as well as Model 3 and Model Y, which came off the
assembly line in China. The recall will affect cars manufactured
from 26 August 2014 to 20 December 2023.
The said defect, it is noted, can lead to a collision on the
road and poses a threat to the safety of occupants of the moving
vehicle. To fix the problem, Tesla's Beijing and Shanghai divisions
are planning to implement an optimised function with the addition
of new elements of the automated assistance system. This is
expected to eliminate existing risks.
The company will send special notifications to owners of cars
subject to the recall.
