Tesla To Recall 1.6 Million Cars In China Over Driver Assistance System Problems


1/5/2024 3:10:36 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tesla will recall more than 1.6 million electric cars on the Chinese market due to problems in the driver assistance system, the State Administration for Market Regulation of China said, Azernews reports.

As it is specified in the statement published on the website of the agency, we are talking about imported Model S, Model X and Model 3, as well as Model 3 and Model Y, which came off the assembly line in China. The recall will affect cars manufactured from 26 August 2014 to 20 December 2023.

The said defect, it is noted, can lead to a collision on the road and poses a threat to the safety of occupants of the moving vehicle. To fix the problem, Tesla's Beijing and Shanghai divisions are planning to implement an optimised function with the addition of new elements of the automated assistance system. This is expected to eliminate existing risks.

The company will send special notifications to owners of cars subject to the recall.

