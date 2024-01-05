Consumer Reports Reveal Alarming Levels Of Plastic Contamination In Food

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 5 (KNN) Consumer Reports discovered that many foods still contain plastics, posing potential health risks.

In a recent study, the non-profit consumer group tested 85 supermarket and fast-food items, finding that 84 of them contained plasticisers called phthalates, used to make plastic more durable.

Additionally, 79 per cent of the samples had bisphenol A (BPA), another plastic-related chemical.

While none of the phthalate levels exceeded regulatory limits, scientists haven't confirmed a completely safe level.

Phthalates and BPA can disrupt hormone production, increasing the risk of various health problems.

Foods like Annie's Organic Cheesy Ravioli, Del Monte sliced peaches, and Chicken of the Sea pink salmon showed elevated phthalate levels.

Products from Wendy's, Burger King, and McDonald's also varied in phthalate content. Consumer Reports urges regulators to reconsider the safety of plastics in contact with food during production.

The consumer group emphasised that a reconsideration by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other agencies regarding the risks associated with plasticisers is "long overdue and crucial."

(KNN Bureau)