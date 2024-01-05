South Korea Issues Evacuation Order In Yeonpyeong After North Korea's Artillery Drills Near Disputed Sea Border

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "North Korea on Friday launched artillery rounds near its disputed sea boundary with South Korea, a clear breach of the fragile 2018 military agreement, according to officials reported by the Associated Press, in response, South Korea announced plans for comparable drills. These exercises mark the first in approximately a year and are anticipated to further escalate the existing tension between the two nations Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said,“North Korea fired 200 rounds in the waters north of their disputed western sea boundary.”It called the North Korean drills a“provocation”, though South Korea suffered no damage. It said,“South Korea will take a corresponding step”, but didn't elaborate Read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders annihilation of US, South Korea amid confrontationAP reported that residents of Yeonpyeong, a front-line island in South Korea, said that the South Korean military has requested their evacuation. The evacuation request is in preparation for maritime firing drills scheduled for later on Friday Read: 'War can break out any time': North Korea vows to launch more spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials in 2024The maritime boundary between North and South Korea has witnessed numerous violent inter-Korean sea conflicts since 1999, including a significant incident in 2010 when North Korea carried out artillery strikes on Yeonpyeong island, resulting in the death of four South Koreans 2018 agreement between the two Koreas mandated a cessation of live-fire exercises and aerial surveillance in designated no-fly and buffer zones along their border. However, the viability of this agreement is now at risk due to escalating tensions following North Korea's launch of its first military spy satellite in November Read: Kim Jong Un's 2024 Wish List: More Nuclear Bombs, Spy-Satellite LaunchesSouth Korea has accused North Korea of reinstating front-line guard posts that were previously dismantled as part of the 2018 agreement. This allegation comes in response to South Korea resuming front-line aerial surveillance, expressing discontent over North Korea's recent satellite launch to North Korea's state media on Friday, leader Kim Jong Un has directed authorities to increase the production of mobile launch vehicles for missiles. The official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim made these remarks during a visit to a factory manufacturing transport erector launchers (TELs). The report, however, did not specify the date or location of Kim's visit to the factory Read: 'We left a great trace...', Kim Jong Un's boasts of North Korea's achievements at key year-end meetTELs serve as mobile launch vehicles, granting North Korea the capability to transport and position missiles across its territory. This mobility makes it challenging for adversaries to anticipate and detect missile launches ahead of time to assessments by South Korean experts, it is estimated that North Korea possesses approximately 100-200 such vehicles said that the factory's role is“very important” in bolstering“North Korea's national defence given the prevailing grave situation that requires the country to be more firmly prepared for a military showdown with the enemy,” KCNA reported.“He took an important measure for expanding the production capacity of the factory,” it said Read: 'Mistake that we should no longer make': N. Korea's Kim Jong Un on seeking reunification with S. KoreaAP reported that experts suggest that Kim Jong Un is likely to intensify weapons tests in the lead-up to the US presidential election in November. This strategy is driven by the belief that a strengthened military capability could enhance Kim's leverage in negotiations, particularly if former President Donald Trump were to be reelected a party meeting held last week, Kim Jong Un pledged to enhance North Korea's nuclear arsenal, deploy three additional military spy satellites, and undertake other measures to bolster the country's military capabilities throughout the year. The goal is to achieve“overwhelming” preparedness for war, responding to what Kim described as a confrontation led by the United States. Kim specifically pointed to the expansion of joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, which occasionally include US long-range bombers and a nuclear-armed submarine(With inputs from AP)

