Jaxpool By Jax.Network Has Successfully Merge-Mined 230 Bitcoin Blocks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JaxPool , a Bitcoin mining subpool under a top-5 pool, has been up and running for over a year and has managed to merge-mine 230 Bitcoin blocks. At the moment of writing, it maintains the hashrate of 1 EH/s, while it had 1.58 EH/s at the peak of its performance.
JaxPool is primarily focused on merge-mining Jax with the Bitcoin network. This solution gives miners a lucrative opportunity to earn extra block rewards in the form of JXN coins in addition to their BTC earnings. On top of that, JaxPool is the first pool to offer 0% fees and a 1% bonus on Bitcoin mining.
Since its inception in August 2022, JaxPool has merge-mined 230 Bitcoin blocks and 13 BCH blocks with an average hashrate of approximately 1 EH/s. JaxPool's achievements reflect its robust infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, ensuring efficient and secure merge-mining operations. The pool's success is attributed to its commitment to providing miners with a reliable and decentralized platform to contribute to the broader blockchain ecosystem.
“The successful merge-mining of 230 Bitcoin blocks is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our miners place in JaxPool. As we continue to evolve and grow, our commitment to merge-mining JXN and Bitcoin remains unwavering,” Vinod Manoharan, Founder of JaxPool and Jax, shared in a comment.
As the calendar turns to 2024, the looming halving event in April becomes a highly anticipated event for the entire industry. As block rewards will be cut from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC, the industry braces for a momentous change. JaxPool is ready for these changes, staying true to its commitment to miners and decentralization.
About JaxPool
JaxPool is a BTC mining subpool under a top-5 mining pool. Its goal is to merge-mine Bitcoin with the Jax blockchain and provide miners with increased profitability.
About Jax
Jax provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value.
