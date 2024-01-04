Blackbelthelp Makes Its Way To 'View From The Edge'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami, FL: BlackBeltHelp, Higher Education's leading provider of CCaaS and AI-powered CX Solutions, proudly announces the recent publication of an article in the EdgeCon Magazine 'View from the Edge' with the headline reading 'Fairleigh Dickinson University Elects New Help Desk Support Services Provider'. Being recognized by EdgeMarket, the world's largest non-profit provider of high-performance optical fiber networking and internetworking, has been a great honor for BlackBeltHelp.



Around five years ago, Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) set out to find a new help desk service provider for their students, faculty, and staff after their previous provider since 2002 was sold to a new company ï¿1⁄2 leading to degraded service and a dramatic increase in cost. ï¿1⁄2We were facing a six-figure increase with zero flexibility and degraded service, and I had no time to implement a new system,ï¿1⁄2 explains Neal Sturm, Vice President, and Chief Information Officer, FDU. ï¿1⁄2I immediately went to Dan Miller at Edge and asked for assistance in building an RFP. We were looking for a long-term relationship with a provider who could offer high-quality support to our students, faculty, and staff. Once we were down to two companies in the RFP process, one being BlackBeltHelp, Edge introduced me to BlackBeltHelpï¿1⁄2s leadership team, which was very helpful in making an informed decision.ï¿1⁄2



BlackBeltHelp is the top AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education, and is one of the providers offered through EdgeMarket, Edgeï¿1⁄2s technology, software, and services purchasing co-op. ï¿1⁄2BlackBeltHelpï¿1⁄2s reputation for excellence in 24ï¿1⁄27 service for a wide range of applications makes them an ideal partner for EdgeMarket participants looking to lighten the help desk support load on internal teams. Working with them will enable IT staff to focus more on strategic, value-add initiatives, and less on transactional tasks like help desk ticketsï¿1⁄2, says Dan Miller, Associate Vice President, EdgeMarket.



