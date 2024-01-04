India Win Shortest Test Ever Against SA: A Look At 25 Historic Test Matches That Ended In Two Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday, India secured a seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town, marking the 25th occasion in Test cricket history where a match concluded within two days, tracing back to 1882. Notably, this was the third instance of India participating in a two-day Test, with the prior occurrences taking place against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in 2018 and against England in Ahmedabad in 2021.

The complete list of Tests that concluded within two days is provided below:

England vs Australia, Oval, 1882

In the ninth Test match in cricket history, held at the Oval in 1882, England faced Australia in a historic encounter. Australia, initially dismissed for 63, showed resilience by restricting England to 101 in their first innings, thanks to Fred 'Demon' Spofforth's impressive seven-wicket haul. In response, Australia managed to score 122, with Hugh Massie contributing 55. Despite England's efforts, 'Demon' Spofforth continued to dominate, claiming seven wickets for 44 runs. The English team, led by WG Grace's 32, was dismissed for 77, resulting in a narrow seven-run victory for Australia. This match is now etched in cricket history as one of the rare instances of a Test ending within two days.

England vs Australia, Lord's, 1888

Australia posted scores of 116 and 60 in their respective innings, and subsequently, they bowled out England for 53 and 62 at the iconic 'Home of Cricket,' securing a decisive 61-run victory.

England vs Australia, Oval, 1888

In a reversal of fortunes, England orchestrated an innings and 137-run triumph over Australia, completing the victory within two days. Australia faced dismissals for 80 and 100 runs, while the hosts amassed a substantial 317 in their singular innings.

England vs Australia, Manchester, 1888

In the initial innings, England posted a total of 172, with WG Grace leading the scoring with 38. Australia struggled to reach 100 in both of their innings, being bowled out for 81 and 70, resulting in an innings and 21-run defeat.

South Africa vs England, Port Elizabeth, 1889

Cricket expanded its horizons beyond England and Australia as a new frontier was reached. In Port Elizabeth, South Africa posted scores of 84 and 129, while England responded with 148 and 67 for 2, securing an eight-wicket victory.

South Africa vs England, Cape Town, 1889

The second match of the series concluded within two days as well. England took the first innings, amassing 292 with Bobby Abel contributing a notable 120. Johnny Briggs emerged as a destructive force, dismantling the Proteas with remarkable figures of 7 for 17 and 8 for 11. The hosts were dismissed for a mere 47 and 43 in England's innings, resulting in a comprehensive 202-run victory for the visitors.

England vs Australia, Oval, 1890

Australia posted scores of 92 and 102, while England managed 100 and 95 for eight in a nail-biting contest that concluded within two days. In a tight finish, England secured victory by two wickets.

South Africa vs England, Port Elizabeth, 1896

England set scores of 185 and 226, and then swiftly dismissed South Africa for 93 and 30. The fast bowler George Lohmann delivered an exceptional performance, securing astonishing figures of eight for seven off 9.4 overs. With this dominant display, England emerged victorious by 288 runs.

South Africa vs England, Cape Town, 1896





Arthur Hill contributed 124 runs as England responded to South Africa's initial innings total of 115 with a score of 265. The touring team then restricted South Africa's second innings to 117, securing a comprehensive innings and 33-run victory.

Australia vs South Africa, Manchester, 1912

Australia posted a formidable total of 448 in their solitary innings during a match in the triangular Test series, which also featured England. The Australian team then dismissed South Africa for 265 and 95, securing a commanding victory by an innings and 88 runs.

England vs South Africa, Oval, 1912

In the subsequent match of the triangular series, South Africa faced a setback, being bowled out for 95 in their first innings, with Sidney Barnes and Frank Wooley both claiming five wickets each. The legendary Jack Hobbs contributed 68 runs in England's total of 176. Sidney Barnes continued his stellar performance, taking 8 for 29 as South Africa were dismissed for 93. England then made 14 for no loss, securing a convincing 10-wicket victory.

England vs Australia, Nottingham, 1921

England faced dismissals for 112 and 147, while the Australians posted scores of 232 and 30 for no loss, achieving a resounding 10-wicket victory.

Australia vs West Indies, Melbourne, 1931





Sir Don Bradman showcased his brilliance with a score of 152 as the Australians responded to West Indies' initial innings total of 99 with an impressive 328 for 8, declaring their innings. In the second innings, West Indies were dismissed for 107, leading to the home side securing a commanding victory by an innings and 122 runs.

South Africa vs Australia, Johannesburg, 1936

South Africa faced dismissal for 157, and in response, Australia posted a formidable 439 in their first innings. Jack Fingleton, later renowned as a well-known writer, contributed with a century, making 108. South Africa struggled in their second innings, getting bowled out for 98, with leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett claiming an impressive 7 for 40. The visitors secured a dominant victory, winning by an innings and 184 runs.

New Zealand vs Australia, Wellington, 1946

New Zealand faced dismissals for 42 and 54, while Australia posted a score of 199 for 8, declaring their innings and securing a comprehensive innings and 103-run victory.

England vs West Indies, Leeds, 2000

In response to West Indies' initial innings total of 172, England managed to accumulate 272 in their own innings. Subsequently, they dismissed the Caribbean team for just 61, with Andy Caddick and Darren Gough combining to take nine wickets. This impressive performance led England to a convincing victory, winning by an innings and 39 runs.

Australia vs Pakistan, Sharjah, 2002

Shane Warne, the legendary cricketer, showcased his prowess by taking eight wickets in both innings as Pakistan faced dismissals for 59 and 53. Australia dominated, winning by an innings and 198 runs, after posting a substantial total of 319 in their solitary innings, with Matthew Hayden contributing 119.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Cape Town, 2005

South Africa dismissed their neighbors for 54 and 265 while posting a commanding total of 340 for three declared, securing a comprehensive innings and 21-run victory.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Harare, 2005

Brendon McCullum and Daniel Vettori's centuries propelled the Kiwis to a total of 452 for 9, declared. Subsequently, they bowled out the African side for 59 and 99, securing a resounding innings and 294-run victory.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Port Elizabeth 2017





In their initial innings, South Africa posted a total of 309 for 9, declaring their innings. They then swiftly dismissed Zimbabwe for 68 and 121, securing a commanding innings and 120-run victory.

India vs Afghanistan, Bengaluru, 2018

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, India compiled a total of 474, featuring centuries from openers M Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan. In response, Afghanistan could only manage scores of 109 and 103, resulting in a comprehensive innings and 262-run defeat.

India vs England, Ahmedabad, 2021

England posted scores of 112 and 81, while India responded with 145 and 49 for no loss on a track that demonstrated sharp turn from the very beginning, securing a convincing 10-wicket victory.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi, 2021

Zimbabwe dismissed Afghanistan for 131 and 135, and in return, posted totals of 250 and 17 for no loss to secure a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.

Australia vs South Africa, Brisbane, 2022

South Africa faced challenges, managing scores of 152 and 99 in two innings at the Gabba. In response, Australia posted totals of 218 and 35 for 4, securing a six-wicket victory.

