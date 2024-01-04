Bakcou Announces Partnership With SCHEELS Now Available In 12 Locations Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bakcou , the leader in hunting and backcountry eBikes, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with SCHEELS , a trusted retail destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Bakcou's top-of-the-line eBikes and eScooters are now available in a total of 12 SCHEELS locations across the country.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, as Bakcou continues its mission to provide innovative electric bikes that empower adventurers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts to explore new terrains with ease and excitement. The inclusion of Bakcou eBikes in SCHEELS' renowned stores underscores the shared commitment to offering high-quality outdoor equipment to customers nationwide.

Bakcou's eBikes are designed to enhance the outdoor experience, making it easier for users to access remote areas, navigate rugged landscapes, and enjoy the thrill of the hunt or adventure with minimal environmental impact.

Bryan Child, Owner of Bakcou, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with SCHEELS and make Bakcou eBikes more accessible to outdoor enthusiasts across the nation. Our eBikes are designed to provide the ultimate adventure experience, and SCHEELS' commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our mission."

The inclusion of Bakcou eBikes in SCHEELS' stores is part of SCHEELS' ongoing commitment to offering a wide range of outdoor equipment and gear to support its customers' active lifestyles.

Customers can find Bakcou eBikes at the following SCHEELS locations:

Billings

SCHEELS - Billings MT

Bismarck

SCHEELS - Bismarck ND

Chandler

SCHEELS - Chandler, AZ

Colorado Springs SCHEELS - Colorado Springs, CO

Eden Prairie

SCHEELS - Eden Prairie, MN

Johnstown SCHEELS - Johnstown CO

Missoula SCHEELS - Missoula, MT

Overland Park

SCHEELS - Overland Park KS

Reno-Sparks

SCHEELS - Sparks NV

Sandy

SCHEELS - Sandy UT

The Colony

SCHEELS - The Colony TX

Wichita

SCHEELS - Wichita KS

For more information about Bakcou's eBikes and to find a SCHEELS location near you, please visit Bakcou .

About Bakcou:

Bakcou has been the leader in the backcountry, off-road eBike category since 2016.

Headquartered in Ogden, Utah, the Bakcou team is a group of passionate outdoor enthusiasts who are dedicated in building the toughest, most durable eBikes and eScooters on the planet.

Hunters, anglers, ranchers, military, first responders, or people just looking to enjoy the outdoors are able to elevate their game with Bakcou and explore their world like never before.

Their award-winning eBikes and eScooters are only matched by their 5-star customer service and their best-in-class warranty.

To learn more about Bakcou, visit Bakcou .

About SCHEELS:

Three acres of potatoes were the seed for the first SCHEELS store in 1902. Frederick A. Scheel, a German immigrant, used the $300 he earned from that first harvest as the down payment on the first SCHEELS, a small hardware store in Sabin, Minn. Over the years, SCHEELS opened in surrounding communities including Fargo in 1930, where the Corporate Offices are located. Customer interest grew and sports lines were added to the product mix. SCHEELS is now a 32-store operation with stores in 14 states including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Colorado, Texas, and Arizona. Currently, Steve D. Scheel, the great grandson of SCHEELS founder, is the company's Chairman of the Board, and great-great grandson Steve M. Scheel is CEO. Todd Anderson serves as President and oversees SCHEELS daily operations of more than 11,000 associates.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Justin Schroepfer | [email protected] | 844.277.1096

