Fire Breaks Out In AIIMS Director's Office, No Injuries

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) A fire broke out in the AlIMS Director's office on Thursday, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured.
Sharing the details, Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Services, said the call regarding a blaze at the Director's Office, second floor, Gate No. 2, Teaching Block, AIIMS at 5:58 a.m.
"A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site," said Gar,
He said that the fire was in the furniture, fridge and office records on the second floor in the Director's building.
"No casualty/injuries were reported, however, the reason of fire is yet to be ascertained," Garg added.
