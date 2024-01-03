(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Closure Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global wound closure market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, a growing aging population, and advancements in wound closure technologies. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, key trends, competitive dynamics, and future opportunities in the wound closure market.

The wound closure market encompasses a wide range of products and technologies designed to facilitate the healing of wounds, including sutures, staples, adhesives, and wound closure strips. With a rising global burden of chronic diseases and a surge in surgical procedures, the demand for effective and innovative wound closure solutions has intensified.

The wound closure market is characterized by intense competition among key players. Leading companies are investing in research and development to introduce novel products and gain a competitive edge. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are also prevalent strategies to expand market presence.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:



What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global wound closure market?

How the wound closure market evolves and what did is its scope in the future?

How will each segment of the global wound closure market grow during the forecast period?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period? What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Company Profiles



Medtronic

Smith and Nephew

Molnlycke

3M

UsL Medical

Advin Healthcare

Acell, Inc.

Advamedica Inc.

Unisur Lifecare

Assult Medical Sarl

Obex Johnson and Johnson

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.7 Startup Funding Summary

2. Wound Closure Market by Product Type

2.1 Product Segmentation

2.2 Product Summary

2.3 Suture

2.3.1 Suture by Application

2.3.2 Suture by Brand

2.3.3 Pricing Analysis

2.4 Haemostat

2.4.1 Haemostat by Application

2.4.2 Haemostat by Brand

2.4.3 Pricing Analysis

2.5 Adhesive and Sealant

2.5.1 Adhesive and Sealant by Application

2.5.2 Adhesive and Sealant by Brand

2.5.3 Pricing Analysis

3. Wound closure market by Regulatory pathways and device class

3.1 Regulatory Pathway Summary (510k, De Novo etc)

3.2 Device Class Summary

4. Wound Closure Market by Application

4.1 Application and End use Segmentation

4.2 Chronic Wound

4.3 Acute Wound

4.4 Hospital and Clinics

4.5 Ambulatory

5. Wound Closure Market by Region

5.1 Regional Summary

5.2 Drivers and Restraints

5.3 North America

5.3.1 Markets

5.3.1.1 Key Market Participants in North America

5.3.1.2 Business Drivers

5.3.1.3 Business Challenges

5.3.2 Application

5.3.3 Product

5.3.4 North America by Country

5.3.4.1 U.S.

5.3.4.2 Canada

5.4 Europe

5.5 Asia-Pacific

6. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

6.1 Competitive Landscape

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Medtronic

6.3.1.1 Company Overview

6.3.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

6.3.1.3 Top Competitors

6.3.1.4 Target Customers /End-Users

6.3.1.5 Key Personnel

6.3.1.6 Market Share

6.3.1.7 Analyst View

6.3.2 Smith and Nephew

6.3.3 Molnlycke

6.3.4 3M

6.3.5 UsL Medical

6.3.6 Advin Healthcare

6.3.7 Acell, Inc.

6.3.8 Advamedica Inc.

6.3.9 Unisur Lifecare

6.3.10 Assult Medical Sarl

6.3.11 Obex

6.3.12 Johnson and Johnson

7. Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

8. Research Methodology

