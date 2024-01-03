Rare Collectibles TV Offers RCTVX Precious Metal Coins Mystery Packs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Each RCTVX mystery box contains three packs of individually sealed, NGC-certified United States Mint precious metal numismatic coins.

One of the RCTVX“chase coins” is this first-year-of-issue 1986-W one-ounce American Gold Eagle graded perfect NGC PF70 Ultra Cameo with the encapsulation insert autographed by designer Miley Frost.

This 2022-W Reverse Proof Palladium Eagle NGC PF70 with the label pedigree of Advanced Release is one of the RCTVX desirable“chase coins.”

Combining good value in buying gold, silver, and palladium numismatic coins with the excitement of opening trading card packs

- Jack McNamara, RCTV PresidentLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rare Collectibles TV ( ) is now offering its new RCTVX ( ) mystery box product, an innovative and exciting way to begin building a collection of rare U.S. gold, silver, or palladium United States Mint numismatic coins.Examples of the types of coins included in the first series of three-coin mystery boxes are American gold and silver Eagles, gold Buffalos, and the new Morgan and Peace 2023 silver dollars.Each RCTVX mystery box contains three packs of individually sealed precious metal coins that are blindly chosen from a group of 2,400 carefully selected American coins. Products in these mystery packs are all graded and certified by the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and include a variety of gold, silver, and palladium coins.“I've always wanted to give people the thrill of opening a pack of sports cards, along with the benefit of learning about numismatics and acquiring precious metals. RCTVX is just that! A thrilling collecting experience backed by precious metal and numismatic rarity,” explained RCTV Co-Founder Jack McNamara.“All of the coins in RCTVX Series 1 are from a collection that my coin team and I hand-selected. They contain unique, stunning, modern gold, silver, and palladium coins created by the U.S. Mint. Series 1 offers a fantastic opportunity to acquire a fun selection of U.S. coins whether you're a beginner or an expert,” stated McNamara.“We only have 800 RCTVX Mystery Boxes available in the first series and the responses from customers have been extremely positive. We debuted the offering on a recent RCTV television program, and it was an absolute hit,” he added.There are five separate tiers of rarity in RCTVX Series 1 and each three-coin mystery box is priced at $795. With over 280 gold coins, 400 perfectly graded Proof American Silver Eagles, and a variety of other stunning American coins available, each RCTVX Box offers solid collector value. Some randomly selected packs even contain high-value“chase coins.”“Chase coins are the biggest hits that you can hope to find in RCTVX Series 1. These are the coins that everyone will be looking for! When it comes to RCTVX Series 1, these are the pinnacle of collectability, have super value, and are the most sought-after examples in a series or a release,” said McNamara.Three examples of the“chase coins” are a first-year-of-issue 1986-W one-ounce American Gold Eagle graded perfect NGC PF70 UCAM with the encapsulation insert autographed by designer Miley Frost, a 1996 American Silver Eagle graded in perfect NGCX MS10 condition, and a $25 2022-W Reverse Proof Palladium Eagle NGC PF70 with the label pedigree of Advanced Release.The RCTVX program also includes a Buy Back program for participants who desire to sell their coins back to the company.For additional information about the RCTVX Series 1 mystery 3-coin boxes, visit .

