Confluence For AI Service And Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ascendo, AI-enabled service copilot integrates with Confluence enhancing the comprehensibility and usability and unlocking the full potential of knowledge base.

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ascendo AI, A next-gen AI-enabled proactive support experience platform, is pleased to announce the integration of Confluence with Ascendo, marking a significant advancement in the comprehensibility and usability of Confluence data. This enhancement empowers users to unlock the full potential of their Confluence knowledge base by delivering solutions that are more comprehensive, user-friendly, and readily applicable.Ascendo's enhanced integration tackles these challenges head-on by:Effectively parsing Confluence data: Leveraging advanced algorithms, Ascendo automatically extracts relevant information from various documents within Confluence, eliminating the need for manual data manipulation. Content and relevance of the information extracted is preserved. This helps save significant amount of time to track, combine and condense information spread across many documents.Packaging solutions in a user-friendly format: Ascendo transforms raw information into comprehensive, well-structured solutions, making them easier to understand and apply for users.Generating properly formatted answers: Ascendo ensures that answers generated based on Confluence data are presented in a clear, concise, and easy-to-read format."This latest integration with Confluence represents a major step forward in knowledge management," said Karpagam Narayanan, CEO of Ascendo. "By unlocking the true potential of Confluence data, we are empowering organizations to create a more informed, efficient, and collaborative work environment."The enhanced Confluence integration is available immediately to all Ascendo customers.About Ascendo: Ascendo AI is a co-pilot for technical service teams. Ascendo shares relevant solutions, predict precise debugging steps and refines knowledge just like what an expert would have done. Ascendo provides a highly accurate game plan for complex expert, remote, field, contact center, or self-service support. Using Ascendo's superior AI explainability, teams reduce resolution time and escalations and identify patterns to become proactive. Ascendo is committed to revolutionizing the customer support landscape by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive positive outcomes for both businesses and their customers.

