The 8Th Annual Automation Guild Conference 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automation Guild 24 logo

Registration Now Open for the Prestigious 8th Annual Automation Guild Conference 2024 – A Great Event for Software Test Automation Professionals

UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TestGuild, a leading community in the software test automation field, is thrilled to announce the opening of registration for its 8th Annual Automation Guild Conference. Scheduled to go live from February 5th to February 9th, 2024, this highly anticipated online event promises to be an invaluable resource for software test automation professionals aiming to stay ahead in their field.Why Attend Automation Guild 2024 ?Expert Insights and Latest Trends: The conference will feature sessions from world-renowned experts in end-to-end (E2E) automation testing, offering attendees an opportunity to learn about the latest trends, best practices, tools, techniques, and strategies in real-world automation testing.Interactive Learning Experience: With a mix of training sessions, live Q&A, and year-long community support, the event ensures an engaging and interactive learning environment. Participants will have the chance to interact directly with speakers and fellow professionals, gaining valuable feedback and insights.Diverse Range of Topics: Covering both functional and non-functional aspects of automation, the conference will delve into topics like AI-augmented testing, clean code in test automation, API automation mastery, Performance testing, Security Testing, and much more.Networking Opportunities: Join a community of over 2600 software professionals, including testers, developers, QA managers, and automation engineers, to network, share experiences, and learn from each other.Year-Round Support - A Major Bonus:9 Monthly Post-Conference Sessions: We add nine monthly sessions after the event as a special bonus. These sessions are designed to provide ongoing support and continuous learning opportunities throughout the year. Attendees will benefit from additional expert insights, keeping them updated and supported long after the main event concludes.Ticket Information:3-Day Event Ticket: This ticket offers lifetime access to three days of functional automation training, including complete recordings, transcripts, and resources, for $197.5-Day Event Ticket (Best Value): This ticket includes lifetime access to the complete 5-day event covering functional and non-functional automation, plus two 90-minute workshops, for $297.Special Discounts: Group discounts are available, with 20% off for groups of 5-9 and 30% off for groups of 10 or more.Money-Back Guarantee: The event comes with a 180-day "Love It or Leave It" 100% money-back guarantee, ensuring a risk-free investment in your professional development.About TestGuild:TestGuild is a dedicated resource for actionable and real-world technical advice in automation, performance, and security testing. Founded by Joe Colantonio, TestGuild has become a trusted name in the testing community, offering a range of resources, including blogs, video tutorials, podcasts, and online conferences.Reserve Your Spot Today!Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your skills, network with industry leaders, and stay at the forefront of software test automation. Reserve your ticket now for the Automation Guild 2024 and join the quest for automation excellence.Links for Registration:Reserve Your 3-Day Ticket NowReserve Your 5-Day Ticket NowContact Information:For more information or to register, please visit Automation Guild '24 or contact ....

Joe Colantonio

TestGuild

+1 401-297-8734

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube