DPS RK Puram Prodigy Aryaveer Dewan Creates History In US Junior Open Squash Tournament

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 3rd January, 2024: Aryaveer Dewan, a 14-year-old prodigy from Delhi Public School RK Puram, has etched his name in the annals of squash history by becoming the first Indian to triumph in the prestigious US Junior Open Squash Tournament in the Boys Under 15 category. Aryaveer's remarkable journey to victory showcased not only his exceptional skill but also his unwavering determination and dominance on the court.



In a tournament featuring squash powerhouses from around the world, Aryaveer, seeded fourth, exhibited an extraordinary level of play, dropping just one game throughout the competition. His path to victory included defeating the top and second seeds, ultimately securing the title at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center in Philadelphia. The magnitude of Aryaveer's achievement reverberates through the squash community, capturing the attention of aficionados worldwide.



Already hailed as the 'next-best-thing' in Indian sports, Aryaveer, India's Number One in his age category, is now officially ranked Number Two in Asia. His ascent to this ranking was punctuated by a remarkable victory over the Asia Number One in the US Junior Open Squash Tournament, solidifying his status as a rising star in the sport.



A student of class 10 at DPS RK Puram, Aryaveer Dewan is not only a sporting sensation but also excels academically. Known for his diligence and commitment, Aryaveer is supported by his devoted parents and a dedicated team of trainers. His meteoric rise in the world of squash is a testament to his exceptional talent and hard work.



Aryaveer Dewan shares his excitement "Winning the US Junior Open Squash Tournament is a dream come true for me. This victory is not just mine but a testament to the unwavering support of my parents, coaches, and the entire DPS RK Puram community. I am committed to pushing my limits and making India proud on the international stage. This is just the beginning of my journey, and I am grateful for the opportunities that lie ahead."



In addition to his historic US Open title, Aryaveer has left an indelible mark in other prestigious squash tournaments:



Sub Junior National Championship Indore (October 2023): Second Position



Indian Junior Open Mumbai (September 2023): First Position



Asian Juniors Individual Championship Dalian, China (August 2023): Bronze Medalist



Aryaveer Dewan received heartfelt congratulations from Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for his outstanding performance in the Asian Juniors Individual Championship.



As Aryaveer continues to make history and inspire aspiring athletes, DPS RK Puram proudly stands behind its prodigious talent, recognizing him as the future of Indian squash and sports.

Company :-Adgcraft

User :- Surbhi Sood

Email :...