In The Name Of 'Rail Development': Kerala Govt Seeks Renaming Of Kochuveli, Nemom Railway Stations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has made a demand to rename the railway stations at Kochuveli and Nemom. Kerala insisted on renaming Nemom as Thiruvananthapuram South and Kochuveli railway station as Thiruvananthapuram North. As part of rail modernization, Kerala has requested that the name be changed by the Ministry of Railways.

The renaming of Kochuveli and Nemom has numerous explanations. The intention is to rebrand the stations to

change their face. The expansion of neighbouring stations is given priority because Thiruvananthapuram Central operates the greatest number of trains.

Numerous long-distance trains are operating

currently that connect Kochuveli to the nation's largest cities. However, many visitors from other states are unfamiliar with this station. The majority of people rely on Thiruvananthapuram Central, even though it's only nine kilometres from Nemom and Kochuveli. With the branding of the name Thiruvananthapuram and the renovation of nearby stations, it is expected that the number of passengers will increase and also more trains will be allotted to these stations.



It is now up to the central government to approve the name change after the state has made the decision. The names will be officially changed after the approval of the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Home Affairs.