Egypt, Libya To 2023 Arab Basketball Final

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 2 (KUNA) - Libya and Egypt's National Basketball teams have successfully qualified to the final stage of the 2023 Arab Basketball Championship currently held in Cairo.

Earlier today the semifinals were held between Libya and Tunisia ending with a 70-64 score, in twine with Egypt and the UAE which timed at 114-78.

The final stage matches will be held Wednesday, the 3rd of January, where Tunisia will meet the UAE for the third place stand-off, while reigning champions Egypt will be heading Libya in the final match hoping for a 13th title win. (end)

