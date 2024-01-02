Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type, Charger Type, Power Source, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to

The global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market size was valued at USD 27.70 billion in 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9% from 2023 to 2030

Increasing awareness about green transportation modes is expected to drive the adoption of micro-mobility vehicles across the globe. An increasing number of people are preferring e-scooters for traveling over shorter distances as these vehicles take less parking space and can recharge within a shorter time.

Additionally, several charging stations for e-scooters provide a dedicated parking space, which helps reduce traffic congestion. Furthermore, these charging stations can be efficiently designed as per the available space and are adaptable to any e-scooter design. These factors are expected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

The growing preference for wireless charging stations to charge micro-mobility vehicles at a faster rate with more convenience is expected to drive the demand for wireless charging stations. Several companies are also launching intelligent dock systems called wireless charging systems that work both indoors and outdoors. For instance, in May 2020, Magment GmbH, a charging station provider, launched its intelligent wireless charging systems to provide flexible wireless charging to e-scooters. These wireless charging stations can be easily installed near streetlamps, parks, and electronic advertisement boxes.

The introduction of solar-powered charging stations with smart parking systems is expected to create growth opportunities for the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market. Market players are also focusing on developing and providing solar-powered charging stations for e-scooters. Solar-powered charging stations help to charge network operators to reduce their dependency on grid stations. For instance, in October 2020, Swiftmile Inc introduced free solar-powered charging stations across various locations in the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to adversely impact the market. The market suffered during the pandemic but is expected to witness growth opportunities in the near future as citizens avoid public transport amid the pandemic. Moreover, the demand for wireless charging stations has increased as they offer touchless operations and help eliminate the risk of spreading the virus.

Numerous micro-mobility companies are focusing on implementing dockless systems for e-scooters in parking zones. This is expected to drive the growth of the e-scooters vehicle type segment over the forecast period

In terms of charger type, the wireless segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Wireless charging stations are made of coil technology and magnetic concrete, which enables excellent alignment tolerance and better vertical wireless power transmission distance

The demand for solar-powered charging stations has increased substantially among e-scooters and e-bike users. Along with being more eco-friendly, these stations are simpler to integrate with vehicle charging tools. Moreover, buildings with solar panels can charge vehicle batteries through these stations

Smart cities and smart workplace initiatives across the globe are expected to encourage the uptake of micro-mobility vehicles globally. This is expected to create growth opportunities for the residential segment over the forecast period Around 50 million people in the U.S. travel using bicycles regularly. This large base of potential customers is expected to fuel the North American regional market growth

Ather Energy

bike energy

Bikeep

Flower Turbines.

Get Charged, Inc.

Giulio Barbieri SRL

Ground Control Systems

Magment

Perch Mobility

Robert Bosch GmbH

Solum

SWIFTMILE The Mobility House GmbH

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.4.2. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. E-scooters

4.3.1. E-scooters market estimates and forecasts, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. E-bikes

4.5. E-unicycles

4.6. E-skateboards

Chapter 5. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Charger Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Wired

5.4. Wireless

Chapter 6. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Power Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Solar Powered

6.4. Battery Powered

Chapter 7. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Commercial

7.4. Residential

Chapter 8. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Outlook

8.2. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Region: Key Takeaway

