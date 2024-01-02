Macron Accused Of Insulting French Flag In New Year's Eve Speech

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
French President Emmanuel Macron, during his New Year's address
to the nation, abandoned the tradition of placing the image of the
French flag, Azernews reports.
This was stated by the leader of the Patriotic Party of France,
former member of the European Parliament Florian Philippo on his
account X.
The statement reads, "How dare he! There was no French flag
behind Macron's back during his New Year's address!".
Philippo claimed the country's flag had been "lowered to the
point where it is just one of many flags of other European
countries flying behind the president's back during his speech".
The party leader saw the president's decision as further proof that
Macron hates France.
MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107677140
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.