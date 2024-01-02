(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Axis Communications, the global leader in security and network surveillance technologies, is ready to challenge norms and set new standards at the 25th edition of Intersec. The event takes place in Dubai from 16 to 18 January 2024. As the prestigious event celebrates a quarter century of security industry excellence, Axis will present an exhibition experience that showcases the best the company and industry has to offer. This includes the debut of cutting-edge products, featured co-exhibitors, interactive zones, and much more.

Under the theme of 'uniting security technology for a quarter century', Intersec Dubai 2024 will bring together more than 45,000 stakeholders of the global security industry to engage in conversations, confront the world's most pressing challenges, experience and source new technologies, and promote trade, commerce, and innovation across international borders.

At the Axis exhibition stand, visitors can expect to engage with Axis representatives and partners, and experience the power of Axis technologies and network security solutions. This includes the applications of Axis solutions across key sectors such as smart cities and critical infrastructure, edge computing, cybersecurity, sustainability, and technologies such as network video and audio, radar, and body-worn cameras.

“Intersec Dubai is the ultimate platform on which to define and reinforce Axis's identity and values,” says Ettiene Van der Watt, Regional Director at Axis.“We hope to establish a reputation for quality, reliability, and business efficacy, and position ourselves as ready to take the company and the industry forward. During the event, we're excited to host visitors from around the world and demonstrate what's possible and what's needed to create a smart, secure, sustainable future.”

At the exhibition stand, Axis will facilitate interactive zones that unpack and demonstrate network security solutions across several key focus areas. These areas include:



Public safety: How Axis products contribute to enhancing public safety through intelligent surveillance and incident response.

Urban mobility: How to improve overall transportation efficiency, including solutions for traffic management and vehicle parking.

Environmental monitoring: Axis' role in creating sustainable cities through environmental sensors and monitoring technologies.

Law enforcement: Enhanced law enforcement using video analytics and real-time time data.

Network audio: IP audio solutions that proactively protect people and premises by warning off intruders, making emergency announcements, and increasing scene awareness via audio capture and metadata. Cameras as IoT sensors: The impact of IoT on network video surveillance and how sensors can collect information that can't be gathered by visuals alone, such as noise levels, vibrations, and air quality.

Visitors to the Axis interactive zones will have a chance to engage with the solutions via touchscreens and interactive displays, augmented reality (AR), and video content.

“A digital and technological ecosystem that connects people, data, and devices is the foundation for a world that offers a better life for all. Security technology has evolved far beyond a single camera that surveys a public space, or an intercom system that allows access to a building. The security technologies of today positively contribute to society by helping to protect people, improve decision-making, and create a safe space for all,” Van der Watt explains.

Visitors to the Axis stand will also have the opportunity to engage with co-exhibitors and members of the Axis partner network:

Araani: Araani stands as a pioneer in video fire recognition technology, utilizing advanced video analysis for smoke and fire detection in critical environments. With the power of analytics, Araani systems do no not require physical contact with smoke or flames to sound the alarm. Axis stand visitors will get to see how Araani and Axis technologies work together to detect smoke and fire.

BriefCam: Offering comprehensive video analytics software, BriefCam enables users to search, alert on and visualize video data to gain valuable insights and unlock the full value of their video surveillance investments. BriefCam's integration with AXIS Camera Station transforms video into actionable intelligence.



Secure Logiq: Specialising in server technology for HD surveillance, Secure Logiq leads the way in video data and processing. The management team alone boasts over 150 years of IP CCTV and IT experience. At the Axis stand, visitors can view Secure Logiq's advanced servers that are purpose-built for HD surveillance. WE-EF: As a global manufacturer of high performance, exterior luminaries, WE-EF is renowned for its craftmanship and ability to develop lighting solutions for a wide range of industry applications. Partnering with Axis, WE-EF manufactures customised sustainable lighting solutions such as light poles that push the boundaries of what is possible with light, while also respecting the night.

“Partnership sits at the heart of everything we do and set out to achieve. Axis collaborates with industry leaders, suppliers, and distributors to constantly innovate and ensure the successful and effective deployment of our technology around the world. With their help, we are building a better tomorrow,” Van der Watt concludes.