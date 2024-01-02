Amanat Holdings Appoints Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil as Chairman of the Board of Directors

(MENAFN- Teneo) 29 December 2023 | Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat” or the “Company”) (DFM symbol: AMANAT), the leading healthcare and education listed investment company, has appointed Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors. The appointment comes as part of Amanat’s commitment to driving strategic leadership and innovation in the rapidly evolving healthcare and education sectors.

Dr. Shamsheer will replace Hamad Abdulla Alshamsi as Chairman following a Board of Directors meeting on Thursday 28 December 2023. The company also appointed Mr. Abdulla Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Alhosani as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Shamsheer, who is Amanat’s largest individual shareholder, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as Chairman and his strategic insights are expected to contribute to Amanat’s continued growth and success. As a renowned healthcare entrepreneur and visionary leader, Dr Shamsheer has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of healthcare and education services in the region. He is also the Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare services providers in the MENA Region.

In his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Shamsheer will lead the Board and support the management team in setting strategic priorities, overseeing corporate governance, and driving initiatives that align with Amanat’s mission to create value and deliver a positive impact to shareholders, partners, patients and students in the communities it serves.

Commenting on his appointment, Amanat’s Chairman, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, said:



“I am honored to take on the role of Chairman of Amanat Holdings. The company has a strong track record of investments in the healthcare and education sectors, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to build on these successes and capitalize on new opportunities in the dynamic markets we operate in across the MENA region.”





