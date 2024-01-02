2024 Focus On Sustainability Validates Ariston Group's Core Value Of Sustainable Comfort

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

New year business trend predictions* reiterate a focus on sustainability, a value that Ariston has espoused for more than four decades and is now central to its business strategy. As the countdown to 2030, the centenary year of the Ariston Group begins and its ESG strategical direction around 'Building a Sustainable Future' translates into actions, the company will retain its market leadership by integrating sustainability into its business model.

On the back of recently concluded COP28 Ariston Middle East is looking for an increase in its portfolio of sustainable solutions. By hosting the event UAE reiterated its progressive outlook and encouragement to businesses to contribute towards building a green footprint.

Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey, and Caucasus says,“Green/Low power features have become a key pillar to design an effective water heating solution according to the new regulations in the UAE. Ariston has already evolved its product range to conform to new regulatory requirements and is pleased to be a part of the progression.”

Recently implemented projects in the UAE reflect the preference for water heating systems that leverage technology to reduce energy consumption. Ariston engineers offer customised recommendations among various products in the company range of heat pumps and solar energy powered systems based on the specific requirements of each project. Heat Pumps embody innovative and environmentally conscious technology as they draw heat from the air to reduce energy consumption by 80% and water heating systems powered by solar energy panels similarly use sunshine to keep power consumption low.

Hotels like Double Tree Hilton in Fujairah, Navita Hotel & Residences and ECOS in Dubai use a combination of Ariston heat pumps to save between Aed 350,000 to 45,000 in their annual energy bills. Complexes that rely on solar powered water heating systems also save up to 76% of their expenditure on power. Golf Link Villas, Mirdif Hills Development and 320 Villas, Ras Al Khaimah are examples of communities that use solar energy systems from Ariston for heating water. Some like Courtyard by Mariott, Dubai use both the technologies to supplement each other with even better results.

The contribution of these solutions is considerable given that 25 to 30% of pollution comes from buildings. Ariston Middle East actively collaborates with entities like DEWA, SEWA, and Dubai Municipality to raise awareness and create a conscientious approach towards energy efficiency at every level.

Reflecting the words of the company founder, Aristide Merloni 'There is no value in the economic success of any industrial initiative, unless it is accompanied by a commitment to social progress' Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey, and Caucasus says,

“We've always aimed to provide something to society, not only in terms of business but also in terms of the social footprint that the group can provide”.

About Ariston:

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating, components and burners. In 2022 the Group reported almost 2.4 billion euro revenues. As of today, after the addition of Centrotec Climate Systems in January 2023, Ariston Group has over 10,000 employees, representative offices in 43 countries, 31 production sites and 30 research and development centres in 5 continents. Ariston Group is listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021. Ariston Group demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through the development of renewable and high efficiency solutions, such as heat pumps, water heating heat pump, hybrid solutions and solar thermal systems. The Group also stands out for its continuous investment in technological innovation, digitalization and advanced connectivity systems. The Group offers a full range of products, solutions and services mainly under the global brands Ariston, ELCO and Wolf, and also operates under iconic brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, ATAG, Brink, Chromagen, Racold as well as Thermowatt and Ecoflam in the components and burners business.