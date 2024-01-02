'Bigg Boss 17': Ankita Lokhande On SSR's Death: 'Toot Gaya Wo Kisi Cheez Se'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande, who can currently be seen on the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 17', again spoke about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. During the recent episode, the actress spoke with Munawar Faruqui, and got teary-eyed recalling SSR's death.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. What followed after his demise was a huge controversy over his suicide and many conspiracy theories in the public domain.

Ankita recalled moments after Sushant's death. She said that she had received an image which was heartbreaking.

She said, "When I saw him, I felt everything was over. So many films he watched, and everything was over. There was this one picture of him which was very bad. It looked like he was sleeping. I just kept looking at that picture and thought there was so much in his brain. I knew him very well. He must have had so much in his brain but all was vanished. You are nothing, you're just a body then".

She also shared the reason behind the actor's death as she told Munawar, "Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se. Nahi hona chahiye tha (He was broken because of something. This shouldn't have happened)."

When Munawar, who is the captain, asked if it was because of a "lot of things", Ankita said, "I don't know".

Ankita also revealed that following Sushant's demise, she blocked a lot of people on social media because they were targeting her.

She said, "But maine na bahut logo ko uss time pe block kiya. Kyuki meko itna ganda bola jaata tha, mei nahi le sakti thi. Maine block kar diya. (But I blocked many people that time because there were bad things told to me which I couldn't take it)."

