Bitcoin Climbs Above $45,000

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Bitcoin prices surged above $45,000 during the trading session for the first time since April 5, 2022, Trend reports.

The cost of bitcoin grew by 6.93% to $45,374.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.