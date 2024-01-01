Bitcoin Climbs Above $45,000

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Bitcoin prices
surged above $45,000 during the trading session for the first time
since April 5, 2022, Trend reports.
The cost of bitcoin grew by 6.93% to $45,374.
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown
person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is
a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single
administrator that can be sent from user to user on the
peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.
