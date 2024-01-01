               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bitcoin Climbs Above $45,000


1/1/2024 9:16:01 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Bitcoin prices surged above $45,000 during the trading session for the first time since April 5, 2022, Trend reports.

The cost of bitcoin grew by 6.93% to $45,374.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.

MENAFN01012024000187011040ID1107674899

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search