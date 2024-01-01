Israeli Forces Attack Many Villages In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Israeli military forces on Monday attacked targets in southern Lebanon including a chain of villages adjacent to the "blue line," the official National News Agency reported.

The NAA said Israeli fighter jets and drones attacked the villages of Kfar Kila, Al-Labbouneh and locations around Alma Al-Shaab, Houla and Markaba.

The air strikes also targeted outskirts of the coastal city of Al-Naquora, areas close to the villages of Maroun Al-Ras and Bint Jbeil.

In the skies over the frontier region, Israel launched an observation balloon, as the Israeli artillerymen hit Maroun al-Ras and outskirts of the village of Tair Harfa, in addition to a similar attack on several other locations and villages.

The NNA quoted a statement released by the Lebanese "resistance" as saying that the Lebanese fighters launched attacks on Israeli outposts and a troop concentration around the Israeli barracks of Yaara -- scoring direct hit.

The Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese "resistance" have been involved in tit-for-tat hostilities since October 7 Hamas onslaught on Israeli settlements in Gaza enclave. The surprise Hamas air-ground-sea attack prompted Tel Aviv to launch an all-out aggression on Gaza that has taken more than 20,000 lives and turned many residential districts into heaps of ruins.

The Lebanese "resistance" says its engagement of the Israeli troops in southern Lebanon is intended to take off some of the pressure exercised on Gaza by the occupiers. (end)

