Swat's Emerald Quest: Unearthing Riches Along The Swat River Banks

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Swat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boasts a wealth of natural resources, with its emerald gaining international acclaim.

Fizagat, Shamozo, and Charbagh host emerald mines, with Fizagat and Shamozo under government ownership, while Charbagh's mine is privately operated. Workers diligently extract valuable material from these mines, but the discarded debris is collected and dispatched.

On the banks of the Swat River, locals like Fazal Muhammad seize an opportunity amidst the discarded emerald waste. Facing poverty and unemployment, Fazal purchases sacks of debris from the Fizagat mine at a hundred rupees each, hoping to find sustenance for his family.

Also Read: Mysterious Ambush Claims Lives of 5 Linked to Notorious Sharifa Bibi Case

Fazal shared his method, recalling a time when skillfully cut stones filled the rubble. He strains the debris, sometimes finding small particles and occasionally returning empty-handed. However, a fortunate discovery could yield six to seven thousand rupees, offering a glimmer of hope.

Expressing belief in the universe's vast treasures, Fazal emphasized the importance of effort in uncovering them. He hopes for a change in destiny through his persistent attempts, stating,“We are also trying in hope that our destiny will be changed one day.”

Although Fazal currently possesses small emerald pieces, he has yet to sell them. These particles are sold in the local market, and if larger stones are found, they're also sold to main dealers, who fetch good prices in foreign markets like India, France, Dubai, and Bangkok.

Fazal highlighted Swat's emerald, renowned globally for its quality and reasonable pricing. It remains a preferred choice for tourists visiting handicraft shops throughout the country, showcasing the allure of sparkling emerald stones from Swat. Along the banks of the Swat River, numerous individuals, like Fazal, embark on a hopeful quest for sustenance, contributing to the unique charm of the region.