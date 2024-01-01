2024: New Year, New Swiss Laws

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Italiano (it) 2024: anno nuovo, leggi nuove



Electric cars: Electric cars are now subject to motor vehicle tax, just like other cars. The tax exemption for electrically powered cars that has been in place since 1997 has been cancelled. This means that electric cars will be subject to the normal tax rate of 4% on cars used to transport people or goods. The tax will be levied on the import price, not the retail price. Between 2018 and 2022, the number of electric cars imported each year increased from around 8,000 to over 45,000.

Breast cancer: Compulsory health insurance will now cover the costs of precautionary breast and ovary removal for certain high-risk genes. Until now, both procedures were only reimbursed in the presence of two specific genetic mutations.

Pension revision: The first part of the pension revision has come into force. Partial early withdrawal or partial deferral of the pension is now possible for everyone, allowing a gradual reduction in gainful employment. Anyone who works for a salary beyond the reference age can now choose whether to pay pension contributions on their entire income or not up to the exemption threshold.

Film: Online and television services in Switzerland must invest 4% of their Swiss turnover in Swiss filmmaking and adhere to a quota of at least 30% of European films. This is stipulated by the so-called Lex Netflix, which Swiss voters approved in May 2022. As a result, local filmmakers and Switzerland as a film location will have an estimated CHF18 million ($21.1 million) more per year at their disposal, primarily for series and audiovisual formats.