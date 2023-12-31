FIR Registered After Bomb Threat Issued Against UP CM, ADG STF

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 1 (IANS) A bomb threat has been received against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Special Task Force (STF) Additional Director General (ADG) Amitabh Yash, and the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

This threat was sent via e-mail.

After receiving the threatening email, Inspector Sahendra Kumar, Operation Commander Dial 112, Uttar Pradesh headquarters, has filed an FIR at the Sushant Golf City police station.

This FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Devendra Tiwari, the National President of Bharatiya Kisan Manch, who received the e-mail.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) along with the police is actively involved in the investigation of the case, and efforts are underway to trace the person sending the e-mail.

According to the FIR, a threat was sent to Devendra Tiwari from the e-mail ID of a person named Zuber Khan. In this email, Zuber described himself as being associated with ISI.

Following the registration of the FIR, the ATS and STF have been deployed to investigate the case.

Several investigating agencies have initiated efforts to locate the person who sent the email.

Devendra Tiwari provided information about the matter by tagging UP 112 on the social media platform X.

The threatening e-mail was sent to Devendra in the name of Zuber Khan on the evening of December 27.

In the e-mail received by Devendra Tiwari, a bomb threat was issued against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, STF ADG Amitabh Yash, and Devendra Tiwari, referring to them as "cow servants".

Additionally, a threat was made to blow up the under-construction temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Tiwari mentioned that he has received similar threats in the past.

Although an FIR has been registered, no concrete action has been taken so far, he said.

--IANS

amita/khz