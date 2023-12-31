Sudhansh Pant New Chief Secretary Of Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 31 (IANS) Senior IAS Sudhansh Pant is the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, it was announced on Sunday.

A 1991 batch officer, he was posted in Delhi on central deputation but his services were repatriated to the state government on Saturday at its request.

After the retirement of current Chief Secretary Usha Sharma on late Sunday, the Personnel Department issued orders appointing Pant, who was seen as the front-runner for the post, as Chief Secretary.

With 20 ministers in the new Bhajan Lal Sharma government, including the Chief Minister becoming ministers for the first time, it t needed an officer like Pant to handle bureaucracy and governance and the government could benefit from his skills.

The BJP central leadership took this step after careful consideration and it was already expected that the new Chief Secretary would come from the Centre.

