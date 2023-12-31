Verdantis Partners With Leading Oil And Energy Company To Streamline Material Master Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnership to enhance data accuracy, efficiency, and decision-making

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Verdantis, a leading provider of master data management (MDM) solutions, announced a partnership with a prominent United States based refiner, transporter and marketer of fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and other industrial products to streamline material master data in SAP. They are headquartered in the Energy Corridor area of Houston.The project will focus on cleaning up and standardizing the company's Material Master listing, identifying duplications, and enhancing data quality. This comprehensive project aims to empower the company with streamlined data accuracy, enhanced visibility, and optimized operational efficiencies."Accurate and reliable material master data is essential for efficient operations and informed decision-making," said Rohan Salvi, an Associate Director at Verdantis. "We are proud to partner with this leading energy company to optimize their material master data and help them achieve their business objectives."Verdantis will utilize its proprietary AI-powered solutions, AutoClass and AutoSpec, to automate the data cleansing and standardization process.The systematic management and enhancement of material data involve several key steps. Beginning with categorization, the process proceeds to parsing and correcting part data, ensuring accurate values. Standardization of Noun, Modifier, Characteristic, UOM, Spend Codes, Descriptions and Part Cross References of the material master plays a crucial role in aligning data with desired formats. Enrichment activities address missing values, while identifying and categorizing duplicate parts enhances data quality. Manufacturer names and manufacturer part numbers are extracted from data, especially from descriptions, contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of the material data. This comprehensive approach ensures the accuracy, consistency, and completeness of material data, supporting effective decision-making and operational efficiency.The project will initially focus on 75,000 SKUs and is expected to be completed before the given deadline by April 2024. A potential second phase to address an additional 105,000 SKUs is being explored.Verdantis' cutting-edge AI solutions paired with the company's deep industry knowledge and commitment to excellence form a formidable alliance, poised to revolutionize the way data is managed and utilized in the energy sector.Additionally, it accelerates the time-to-market for new products and services, fostering efficiency and innovation.Verdantis is confident that this partnership will revolutionize the company's material master data management, boosting efficiency, reducing costs, and paving the way for a more sustainable and competitive future.About Verdantis (Master Data Division of Ultria Inc.)Since 2004, Verdantis, the Master Data Management (MDM) division of Ultria Inc., has been enabling G1000 companies to optimize their material and service data through automated solutions.Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Verdantis offers enterprise-grade MDM solutions that deliver tangible business benefits and a substantial return on investment (ROI).With a focus on material and service MDM, our end-to-end solutions cover over 3,700 categories, maximizing the potential of ERP/MRP/EAM investments. Verdantis is dedicated to helping companies enhance the quality, consistency, and accessibility of their master data, ultimately driving improved business outcomes. For more information, please visit .Verdantis- Master Data Division of UltriaEmail: ...103 Carnegie Center, Suite 300, Princeton, NJ 08540

