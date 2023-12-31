Death Toll From Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To 19

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers in Kyiv have found the bodies of two more victims of a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital early on December 29.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Rescuers retrieved the body of another victim from under the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Currently, the death toll from the December 29 attack on the capital is 18," he said.

According to Klitschko, rescuers continue to work and clear the rubble.

The Kyiv city military administration clarified on Telegram that the death toll from the Russian attack had already increased to 19.

"Two more dead. The total is already 19! Rescuers continue to identify victims of the Russian missile attack," the administration said.

On December 29, Russian troops launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine. The invaders used kamikaze drones and missiles of various types.

In total, the invaders used about 160 missiles and drones against cities and towns across Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 27 drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

January 1 was declared a day of mourning in Kyiv.