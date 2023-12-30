Amerigo Scientific Released A Well-Selection ELISA Kits Featured With Simplicity, Reliability And Consistency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Amerigo Scientific announced its high-quality ELISA kits designed to accurately measure target-specific proteins with simplicity, reliability, and consistency.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, is pleased to announce the availability of their well-selection and high-quality optimized ELISA kits designed to accurately measure target-specific proteins with simplicity, reliability, and consistency. These cutting-edge kits cater to the increasing demands of researchers and scientists in their quest to unlock the secrets of life through precise protein measurement.ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) is a widely employed laboratory technique used to detect and quantify targeted proteins in various biological samples. With the rapid advancement of scientific research, the need for reliable ELISA kits that offer straightforward usability and produce consistent results has become paramount. Amerigo Scientific has successfully met these requirements with their newly offered ELISA kits.Bovine Alpha-Fetoprotein (aFP) ELISA Kit , one of their featured ELISA kits, is a pre-diluted detection reagent used to study aFP levels in bovine samples. Notably, this kit combines several advantages. Firstly, the assay length is relatively short, taking only 1-3 hours to complete, which makes it a convenient option for researchers who require quick results. Additionally, the detection range of the kit is quite broad, ranging from 0.312-20ng/mL, ensuring that aFP levels can be accurately measured even if they vary significantly in the samples being tested. Moreover, the kit has a high sensitivity level, able to detect a minimum concentration of 0.108ng/mL There are also many other ELISA kits in the Amerigo Scientific's catalog that enjoy such features.From 4MID® ProAKAP4 ELISA kits to arigoPLEX® Multiplex Cytokine ELISA kits, researchers can choose from an extensive collection of 27K+ ELISA kits tailored to measure particular proteins of interest, catering to the specific needs of their experiments. All the ELISA kits are guaranteed with utmost reliability, reproducibility, and consistency in results, minimizing experimental errors. By enabling accurate protein quantification, these kits empower researchers to efficiently investigate biomarkers, analyze disease progression, and gain insights into various biochemical pathways.Furthermore, to meet the ever-evolving needs of the scientific community, Amerigo Scientific continuously updates its catalog, introducing novel ELISA kits that target emerging biomarkers and proteins associated with cutting-edge research. This commitment to innovation ensures that researchers have access to the most advanced tools required to address the challenges of their field.About Amerigo ScientificAmerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers' questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.

Phoebe Davis

Amerigo Scientific

email us here