Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 28th December 2023). Note: ISX will be closed on December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next trading session will be held on Jan. 2, 2024. Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (d/d) (%) Change (ytd) (%) Change (12M) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,554.1 1.7% 70.7% 70.7% RSISX USD Index 1,528.1 1.7% 97.2% 97.2%

ISX Market Summary of Today Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 3,518.7 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 2.7 # of Traded Companies 41 Traded Shares (mn)/d 1,599 # of Companies (Up) 18 Total Trades (#/d) 1,101 # of Companies (Down) 7 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,054 # of Companies (Not changed) 16 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,435 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 5 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 4

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (d/d) Price Chg. (YTD) Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.130 8.3% -27.8% Ashur International Bank BASH 0.420 7.7% 20.0% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 2.430 5.7% 145.5% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 1.580 5.3% 61.2% Credit Bank of Iraq (NRM) BROI 0.790 5.3% 229.2% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (d/d) Price Chg. (YTD) Union Bank BUOI 0.290 -3.3% 45.0% Ishtar Hotels HISH 9.700 -2.8% -2.0% Baghdad Hotel HBAG 10.750 -2.3% 25.7% Ready Made Clothes IRMC 4.500 -2.2% -15.9% Electronic Industries (UCM) IELI 0.780 -1.3% -17.9% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 1,480.4 1,121.5 42.1% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 563.5 426.9 16.0% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 554.8 420.3 15.8% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 398.4 301.8 11.3% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 155.4 117.7 4.4%

Iraq Stock Exchange



ISC approved the listing and trading of reconstruction bonds which was issued on 10/10/2023 by the Ministry of Finance, worth IQD1.5 trln (available in two categories). The first category is for IQD500,000 with an annual interest of 6% for two years (paid every six months), and the second category is for IQD1.0 mn with an annual interest of 8% for four years (paid every six months). ISX will launch a new platform for unlisted joint stock companies (OTC) on Jan. 2, 2024.