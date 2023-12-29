Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 28th December 2023).
Note: ISX will be closed on December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next trading session will be held on Jan. 2, 2024.
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change
(d/d) (%)
| Change (ytd) (%)
| Change (12M) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,554.1
| 1.7%
| 70.7%
| 70.7%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,528.1
| 1.7%
| 97.2%
| 97.2%
| ISX Market Summary of Today
|
|
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 3,518.7
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 2.7
| # of Traded Companies
| 41
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 1,599
| # of Companies (Up)
| 18
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 1,101
| # of Companies (Down)
| 7
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 19,054
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 16
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 14,435
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 5
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320
/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 4
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (d/d)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Sumer Commercial Bank
| BSUC
| 0.130
| 8.3%
| -27.8%
| Ashur International Bank
| BASH
| 0.420
| 7.7%
| 20.0%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 2.430
| 5.7%
| 145.5%
| Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing
| IIDP
| 1.580
| 5.3%
| 61.2%
| Credit Bank of Iraq (NRM)
| BROI
| 0.790
| 5.3%
| 229.2%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (d/d)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Union Bank
| BUOI
| 0.290
| -3.3%
| 45.0%
| Ishtar Hotels
| HISH
| 9.700
| -2.8%
| -2.0%
| Baghdad Hotel
| HBAG
| 10.750
| -2.3%
| 25.7%
| Ready Made Clothes
| IRMC
| 4.500
| -2.2%
| -15.9%
| Electronic Industries (UCM)
| IELI
| 0.780
| -1.3%
| -17.9%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 1,480.4
| 1,121.5
| 42.1%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 563.5
| 426.9
| 16.0%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 554.8
| 420.3
| 15.8%
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 398.4
| 301.8
| 11.3%
| Al-Mansour Bank
| BMNS
| 155.4
| 117.7
| 4.4%
Iraq Stock Exchange
ISC approved the listing and trading of reconstruction bonds which was issued on 10/10/2023 by the Ministry of Finance, worth IQD1.5 trln (available in two categories). The first category is for IQD500,000 with an annual interest of 6% for two years (paid every six months), and the second category is for IQD1.0 mn with an annual interest of 8% for four years (paid every six months). ISX will launch a new platform for unlisted joint stock companies (OTC) on Jan. 2, 2024.
