Sri Lanka's Agreement With IMF To Continue For Four Years: Central Bank Governor

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Dec 30 (NNN-XINHUA) – Sri Lanka's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will continue for the coming four years, irrespective of the government in power, said the central bank governor, yesterday.

Addressing a press conference in Colombo, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Nandalal Weerasinghe, said, the continuity of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreement with the IMF is necessary, to get the debt relief and international financial support required.

Weerasinghe warned that, unilateral withdrawal from the IMF-EFF agreement would have severe implications.

In March this year, the IMF approved a 48-month extended arrangement under EFF of about three billion U.S. dollars, to support Sri Lanka's economic policies and reforms.– NNN-XINHUA

