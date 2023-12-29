               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Spotlight On Sustainability's ROI


12/29/2023 2:02:05 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) This ESG Talk mini-series highlights two episodes featuring Tensie Whelan, director of the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business. Part one introduces CSB's innovative Return on Sustainability Investment-or ROSI-model. In part two, Tensie and Mandi McReynolds are joined by Kelly Fisher, head of corporate sustainability at HSBC Bank USA, and share stories of companies driving financial performance with ESG.

