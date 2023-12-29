Spotlight On Sustainability's ROI

(MENAFN- 3BL) This ESG Talk mini-series highlights two episodes featuring Tensie Whelan, director of the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business. Part one introduces CSB's innovative Return on Sustainability Investment-or ROSI-model. In part two, Tensie and Mandi McReynolds are joined by Kelly Fisher, head of corporate sustainability at HSBC Bank USA, and share stories of companies driving financial performance with ESG.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , Google , and YouTube .
MENAFN29122023007202015466ID1107668769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.