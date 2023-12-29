Major Events In Syria '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) --



Jan 2: Syria demanded the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the UN General Secretariat to condemn Israeli attacks on its lands and prosecute those responsible for such actions.

Jan 2: SANA said an Israeli air raid on Damascus International Airport killed two military personnel and injured others.

Jan 22: At least ten people were killed including a child, after a residential building collapsed in Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo.

Feb 6: Syrian health ministry announced that the earthquake that hit south Turkey and parts of Syria killed 237 people and injured 639 others.

Feb 6: Syrian health ministry announced that the death toll from the earthquake that hit south Turkey and parts of Syria rose to 371 and injuries to 1,089.

Feb 6: Syrian health ministry announced that the death toll from the earthquake that hit south Turkey and parts of Syria rose to 430 and 1,315 injuries.

Feb 8: Syria said that five airplanes from the UAE, Jordan, Libya, India and Pakistan, carrying humanitarian aid to earthquake victims had landed in Damascus International Airport.

Feb 9: The Syrian government said a Palestinian rescue team and nine airplane carrying humanitarian aid from the UAE, Oman, Iran, China, Venezuela and Armenia for earthquake victims had arrived in the country.

Feb 9: Syrian health ministry announced that the death toll from the devastating earthquake rose to 1,347 and injuries to 2,295.

Feb 10: Syrian government allowed the delivery of humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in areas out of its control.

Feb 10: Syrian government marked Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama as disaster-struck cities.

Feb 11: Syrian health ministry announced that the death toll from the devastating earthquake rose to 1,408 and injuries to 2,341.

Feb 12: Syria's National Earthquake Center recorded and earthquake of 3.5 magnitude in northeastern Latakia.

Feb 17: Syria announced that the total number of airplanes carrying humanitarian aid for earthquake victims reached 150, landing in Aleppo, Damascus and Latakia.

Feb 19: SANA said that five people were killed and 15 others injured in an Israeli attack on Damascus.

Feb 28: Syria said that the total number of airplanes carrying humanitarian aid for earthquake victims reached 256 with 7,200 tons of aid.

March 3: Syria's National Earthquake Center said the total number of aftershocks from February to this day reached 3,867.

March 7: SANA said Israeli forces attacked Damascus International Airport with missiles, leading it to go out of service.

March 16: Syria and Russia signed an agreement to develop commercial and economic cooperation.

March 22: SANA said Israel attacked Aleppo International Airport, causing material damage.

April 2: Israeli aggression on Homs, Syria, resulted in the injury of five military personnel.

April 3: Israeli aggression on the outskirts of Damascus killed two civilians and resulted in property damages.

April 9: The Syrian military intercepted an Israeli missile attack in the southern region of the country with no reported damages.

April 29: Israeli aggression on Homs, central Syria, resulted in the injury of three civilians and reported damages to property.

May 1: Israeli aggression on the outskirt of Aleppo, Syria, led to the death of military personnel and the injury of soldiers and civilians.

May 3: Iran and Syria signed a MoU on an extended strategic cooperation in the fields of transport, oil, and agriculture.

May 18: Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to partake in the 32nd Arab Summit.

May 29: Israeli targeted with rockets the outskirt of Damascus with no property damages reported.

July 1: Syria declares the Israeli occupation forces attacked with missiles outskirts of the city Homs in central Syria inflicting material losses.

July 19: An Israeli attacks on military positions near Damascus kill two Syrian soldiers.

Aug. 7: An Israeli aggression on military positions on Damascus' outskirts kills four Syrian soldiers and wounds four others.

Aug. 28: The official Syrian news agency (SANA) declares Aleppo airport non-operational after an Israeli air strike.

Sept. 13: An Israeli raid on Syrian air defense positions in rural region of the northern city of Tartous kills two Syrian soldiers and wounds six others.

Oct. 5: A drone loaded with explosives crashes into compound of Aleppo's military academy during cadets' graduation, killing and wounding scores of them.

Oct. 5: Syrian authorities announce that the final toll of the drone attack on the military academy in Aleppo has reached 80 deaths and 240 wounded.

Oct. 12: The Israeli occupation fighter jets attack Aleppo and Damascus airports causing cessation of the operations. (end)

