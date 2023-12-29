Major Events In Syria '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) --
Jan 2: Syria demanded the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the UN General Secretariat to condemn Israeli attacks on its lands and prosecute those responsible for such actions.
Jan 2: SANA said an Israeli air raid on Damascus International Airport killed two military personnel and injured others.
Jan 22: At least ten people were killed including a child, after a residential building collapsed in Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo.
Feb 6: Syrian health ministry announced that the earthquake that hit south Turkey and parts of Syria killed 237 people and injured 639 others.
Feb 6: Syrian health ministry announced that the death toll from the earthquake that hit south Turkey and parts of Syria rose to 371 and injuries to 1,089.
Feb 6: Syrian health ministry announced that the death toll from the earthquake that hit south Turkey and parts of Syria rose to 430 and 1,315 injuries.
Feb 8: Syria said that five airplanes from the UAE, Jordan, Libya, India and Pakistan, carrying humanitarian aid to earthquake victims had landed in Damascus International Airport.
Feb 9: The Syrian government said a Palestinian rescue team and nine airplane carrying humanitarian aid from the UAE, Oman, Iran, China, Venezuela and Armenia for earthquake victims had arrived in the country.
Feb 9: Syrian health ministry announced that the death toll from the devastating earthquake rose to 1,347 and injuries to 2,295.
Feb 10: Syrian government allowed the delivery of humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in areas out of its control.
Feb 10: Syrian government marked Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama as disaster-struck cities.
Feb 11: Syrian health ministry announced that the death toll from the devastating earthquake rose to 1,408 and injuries to 2,341.
Feb 12: Syria's National Earthquake Center recorded and earthquake of 3.5 magnitude in northeastern Latakia.
Feb 17: Syria announced that the total number of airplanes carrying humanitarian aid for earthquake victims reached 150, landing in Aleppo, Damascus and Latakia.
Feb 19: SANA said that five people were killed and 15 others injured in an Israeli attack on Damascus.
Feb 28: Syria said that the total number of airplanes carrying humanitarian aid for earthquake victims reached 256 with 7,200 tons of aid.
March 3: Syria's National Earthquake Center said the total number of aftershocks from February to this day reached 3,867.
March 7: SANA said Israeli forces attacked Damascus International Airport with missiles, leading it to go out of service.
March 16: Syria and Russia signed an agreement to develop commercial and economic cooperation.
March 22: SANA said Israel attacked Aleppo International Airport, causing material damage.
April 2: Israeli aggression on Homs, Syria, resulted in the injury of five military personnel.
April 3: Israeli aggression on the outskirts of Damascus killed two civilians and resulted in property damages.
April 9: The Syrian military intercepted an Israeli missile attack in the southern region of the country with no reported damages.
April 29: Israeli aggression on Homs, central Syria, resulted in the injury of three civilians and reported damages to property.
May 1: Israeli aggression on the outskirt of Aleppo, Syria, led to the death of military personnel and the injury of soldiers and civilians.
May 3: Iran and Syria signed a MoU on an extended strategic cooperation in the fields of transport, oil, and agriculture.
May 18: Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to partake in the 32nd Arab Summit.
May 29: Israeli targeted with rockets the outskirt of Damascus with no property damages reported.
July 1: Syria declares the Israeli occupation forces attacked with missiles outskirts of the city Homs in central Syria inflicting material losses.
July 19: An Israeli attacks on military positions near Damascus kill two Syrian soldiers.
Aug. 7: An Israeli aggression on military positions on Damascus' outskirts kills four Syrian soldiers and wounds four others.
Aug. 28: The official Syrian news agency (SANA) declares Aleppo airport non-operational after an Israeli air strike.
Sept. 13: An Israeli raid on Syrian air defense positions in rural region of the northern city of Tartous kills two Syrian soldiers and wounds six others.
Oct. 5: A drone loaded with explosives crashes into compound of Aleppo's military academy during cadets' graduation, killing and wounding scores of them.
Oct. 5: Syrian authorities announce that the final toll of the drone attack on the military academy in Aleppo has reached 80 deaths and 240 wounded.
Oct. 12: The Israeli occupation fighter jets attack Aleppo and Damascus airports causing cessation of the operations. (end)
kt
MENAFN29122023000071011013ID1107668045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.