Ihnat: Since Beginning Of Full-Scale Invasion, Russia Has Fired Over 300 X-22 Missiles, None Have Been Shot Down

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian aggressor has fired 300 X-22 missiles at Ukraine, none of which were shot down by air defense systems.

This was stated by Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the telethon "United News", Ukrinform reports.

"The X-22 missile flies at a speed of four thousand kilometers per hour, it enters its target mostly along a ballistic trajectory, so special means are needed to intercept it. We need air defense systems like Patriot, so it's not so easy with these missiles. The enemy has used more than 300 of these missiles since the full-scale invasion. In addition to the X-22, they also have a modernized version of this missile - the X-32. Probably, these missiles were also used today," he said.

Russians attack Kharkiv with Kh-22, S-300

When asked whether the air defense systems had shot down any percentage of the X-22 and X-32 missiles, Ihnat said no.

He also clarified that the enemy uses these types of missiles mainly on the southern and eastern directions, as well as in the north.

As reported, on January 14, 2023, the Ukrainian military said that Russia hit a multi-story building in Dnipro with an X-22 cruise missile fired from a Tu-22m3 bomber over the Kursk region near the border with Ukraine.

Photo: ArmyInform