AUS Vs PAK, 2Nd Test: Pat Cummins' 10-Wicket Haul Fires Australia To 79-Run Win At MCG; Clinch 3-Match Series

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australia seals a series win against Pakistan with a thrilling 79-run victory in the 2nd Test at the MCG. The highlight was Pat Cummins' outstanding 10-wicket haul, showcasing exceptional bowling prowess. This win adds to Australia's dominance in the three-match series, marking a significant achievement in their cricket campaign.

Australia secures a commanding 79-run victory against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test, claiming a 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a stellar bowling performance in the final session. The Test unfolded with Australia's openers, Warner and Khawaja, establishing a formidable 90-run opening stand on Day 1.

Despite a rain-curtailed first day, Australia posted 187/3, with Labuschagne and Head contributing. However, a collapse ensued, with Australia losing 6 wickets for 118 runs by Lunch on Day 2. Cummins and Lyon's stellar bowling helped restrict Pakistan to 264 all-out, giving Australia a crucial 54-run lead.

In the second innings, Australia faced early setbacks, but a pivotal partnership between Marsh and Smith (153 runs) rescued them. Carey's half-century propelled Australia's lead to 316 runs before being bowled out for 262 runs.

Facing a challenging target, Pakistan showed resilience, with Masood and Babar Azam's 61-run stand. Cummins broke the partnership, dismissing Masood for 60. At Tea on Day 4, Pakistan needed 188 runs with six wickets in hand.

In the final session, Australia's bowlers, led by Hazelwood, Cummins, and Starc, delivered a fiery performance, dismantling Pakistan's lower order. Cummins secured a 10-wicket haul, clinching the series win for Australia as they cleaned up the tail. The match concluded with Australia emerging victorious by 79 runs in a thrilling finish.

