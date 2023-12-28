King, Egypt President Reaffirm Rejection Of Attempts To Liquidate Palestinian Issue

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) CAIRO - His Majesty King Abdullah and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Wednesday in Cairo reiterated their complete rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue and forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

At the meeting, held at Al Ittihadiya Palace, His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's support for Egypt's firm position against any attempts to displace Gaza residents, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King and President Sisi stressed the need for the entire world to push towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to alleviate the tragic situation and the suffering of Gazans.

The two leaders said the international community shoulders an immense political and ethical responsibility towards implementing United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, in order to maintain the integrity of these international entities, the statement said.

The two leaders also stressed the need to counter any attempts to reoccupy parts of Gaza, build buffer zones in the Strip, or separate it from the West Bank.

The King and the Egyptian president warned against the continuation of the war on Gaza, which could plunge the entire region into a catastrophe whose price everyone will pay, stressing the need to prevent the spillover of the conflict that threatens regional and international security and stability, according to the statement.

His Majesty said the continued expansion of Israeli operations in southern Gaza will have catastrophic humanitarian and security repercussions, especially in light of the dangerous humanitarian situation.



The King warned of the ongoing escalatory Israeli measures in the West Bank and Jerusalem, particularly extremist settler violence against the Palestinians, which could lead to an explosion of the situation in the West Bank.

His Majesty and President Al Sisi agreed to maintain close coordination between Jordan and Egypt on issues of mutual concern, in service of the two countries and peoples, and in service of Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, the statement said.



The two leaders also called for creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

His Majesty stressed that the two-state solution is key to regional security, adding that it is the only way to reach peace.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni and Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh attended the meeting.

On the Egyptian side, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, General Intelligence Service Director Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamel, Chief of the Presidential Cabinet Maj. Gen. Ahmad Mohammad Ali and Egypt Ambassador to Jordan Mohammed Samir attended the meeting.

His Majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan later on Wednesday.



