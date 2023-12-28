Chairman of NPC joins meeting with lawmakers

(MENAFN) Zhao Leji, Chinese Communist party official, on Wednesday called deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) to devotedly complete their legal responsibilities and act as a bridge linking the Party and the nation with the citizens.



Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, noted at a meeting with lawmakers at a conference throughout a continuing NPC Standing Committee meeting.

Throughout the conversation, lawmakers gave their opinions and proposals concerning the work of the NPC Standing Committee and the formulating of its work report. Zhao closely heeded and engaged with them.



Zhao praised the work of the 14th NPC and its standing committee in 2022, and the backing and contribution of lawmakers.



Stressing the approaching second session of the 14th NPC, Zhao prevailed on lawmakers to extensively ask for the citizen’s needs, opinions, and demands.



Zhao stated lawmakers should completely comprehend the financial and social expansion situation prior to the NPC meeting and join their thoughts and actions with the CPC Central Committee’s study and decision-making concerning the condition.



Lawmakers should practice their democratic rights throughout the meeting, draw attention to the general regional situation and the citizen’s benefits, and conscientiously state opinions and suggestions, he also noted.



Lastly, he summoned lawmakers to use their knowledge to contribute vigorously in pertinent lawmaking and supervision work.



MENAFN28122023000045016186ID1107665379