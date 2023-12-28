Middle East's Largest Conference And Expo Is Back In Dubai Focusing On Bitumen, Petrochemicals, & Petro-Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Dubai Conference Feb 2024

The Most awaited conference on Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-Products is back in Dubai's Festival City on 12th & 13th February 2024

DUBAI, UAE, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai is set to host the largest Expo & Conference on Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro Products, known as the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024. Taking place on February 12th and 13th, 2024, at the InterContinental Hotel in Festival City, Dubai, this event will bring together key players in the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro-products sector, including refineries, buyers, traders, logistics professionals, and consultants.The Rex Fuels Global Conference 2024 is anticipated to be a significant gathering for buyers and sellers in the Middle-East, India, Africa, Russia, and South-East Asia. Against the backdrop of dynamic geopolitical changes since February 2023, the oil & gas sector faces both challenges and opportunities. The market's response to price volatility and global supply chain rebalancing has prompted industry leaders to reassess and adapt their strategies.Dubai's central role as a business hub in the region and globally is underscored by the Rex Fuels Global Conference 2024, providing a platform for leading refineries and oil & gas companies to engage in exhibitions, presentations, panel discussions, networking, and business development. The Petro-products sector, with a significant focus on base oils and lubricants, is a prominent participant in this event.This 8th edition of the Rex Fuels Global Conference is already marked as a benchmark in the industry, with confirmed participation from over 350 delegates representing Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Base Oils. The expected total number of delegates is likely to surpass 700, and the event has garnered support from over 80 sponsors and 30 exhibitors, including major refiners and buyers from the region.The agenda and speaker lineup feature luminaries and experts from leading petroleum companies in the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro-products sector. With confirmed delegates from more than 28 countries worldwide, the event is on track to being fully sold out. India, as the largest importer in the region, leads in participant numbers, followed closely by the Middle-East, with confirmed delegates from Africa, Europe, and South-East Asian countries.The InterContinental Hotel in Dubai, chosen as the venue for this two-day conference, is well-equipped to host over 700 delegates, sponsors, and exhibitors, providing a luxurious and professional environment.Organized by Rex Conferences, a prominent consultant in the Bitumen, Oil & Gas, and Road Construction sector in India and the Middle-East, the Rex Group is recognized for fostering a consensus approach among industry stakeholders.Participation in this premier event offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro-products industry while collaborating with experts in this rapidly evolving market. Attendees can expect unparalleled opportunities for business development, networking, and brand promotion.You may register online for Delegates at

