Baku Airport Switches To Enhanced Work Schedule On Holidays

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In connection with the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis
and the upcoming New Year, Heydar Aliyev International Airport will
switch to an enhanced work schedule from December 28 to January 7,
2024 in order to ensure the comfort of passengers.
Baku Airport constantly strives to improve the quality of
service by offering passengers optimal conditions while traveling.
The enhanced operating mode is aimed at ensuring passenger safety,
timely flights and maintaining a high level of service.
Given increased passenger traffic during the holidays,
passengers are recommended to arrive at the airport 3 hours before
flight departure to avoid possible delays.
Heydar Aliyev International Airport congratulates all passengers
on the upcoming holidays, wishes bright experiences and safe
travels!
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665150
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.