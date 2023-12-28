               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku Airport Switches To Enhanced Work Schedule On Holidays


12/28/2023 7:19:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In connection with the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the upcoming New Year, Heydar Aliyev International Airport will switch to an enhanced work schedule from December 28 to January 7, 2024 in order to ensure the comfort of passengers.

Baku Airport constantly strives to improve the quality of service by offering passengers optimal conditions while traveling. The enhanced operating mode is aimed at ensuring passenger safety, timely flights and maintaining a high level of service.

Given increased passenger traffic during the holidays, passengers are recommended to arrive at the airport 3 hours before flight departure to avoid possible delays.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport congratulates all passengers on the upcoming holidays, wishes bright experiences and safe travels!

MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665150

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search