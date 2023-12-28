UP Approves Haryana's Textile Industrialists Proposal To Expand Business Near Jewar

(MENAFN- KNN India) Greater Noida, Dec 28 (KNN) The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed a proposal from textile delegation from Haryana's Faridabad who want to expand their units to Jewar in Greater Noida.

After meeting the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the textile industrialists sought to establish their business near the upcoming Jewar International Airport along the Yamuna Expressway.



The approval for their request was granted immediately, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said on Wednesday.

“The delegation of textile industries from Faridabad had met the Chief Minister seeking investment opportunities during his recent visit. The delegation gave a brief presentation about the multi-million booming textile industry in India and they were immediately given a nod to expand their business in the Jewar area of Uttar Pradesh,” Singh said.

Faridabad is a leading textile hub in India, housing numerous mills and other production facilities that cater to both domestic and international markets.

Developmental activities near the Jewar airport are progressing rapidly, and upon completion, the 'Noida International Airport' is expected to become Asia's largest and the world's fourth-largest international airport.

According to the MLA, the first flight from the under-construction airport is likely to take off by November 2024. The Zurich airport secured the tender for construction, with Tata Projects awarded the construction contract.

Singh emphasised,“This will create a massive industrial and financial corridor across the Yamuna Expressway in the vicinity of the airport. Thousands of crores worth of investment has already been drawn, and a mega rush of employment will happen here.”

(KNN Bureau)