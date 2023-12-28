BTC/USD Forecast: Sees Buyers On Each Dip

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Bitcoin faced a notable decline in its trading session on Tuesday, with prices reaching the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average indicator.

This indicator has garnered substantial attention amid Bitcoin's remarkable uptrend. Importantly, it remains comfortably above the critical $40,000 threshold, a significant psychological level that naturally garners considerable market focus.

The cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, is significantly influenced by interest rates, with a pronounced negative correlation. Bitcoin, being a speculative asset, tends to thrive when the cost of capital is relatively low, attracting larger institutional players into the mix. Speaking of institutional involvement, it is worth noting that the period between now and New Year's Day is likely to see limited institutional participation, as institutions typically shy away from thin and illiquid markets. Paradoxically, this limited institutional presence could lead to heightened volatility, potentially propelling Bitcoin's movements higher if someone big does jump in the Dip Continues

A closer look at the Bitcoin chart reveals a consistent pattern of buyers stepping in whenever the price experiences a modest retracement, a trend that has persisted over the past several months. Presently, the market appears to be engaged in consolidation, attempting to accumulate value incrementally. However, it is crucial to assess the current situation within the context of formidable resistance levels, particularly around the $44,250 mark. A breakthrough above this resistance could pave the way for a test of $45,000 and possibly even a push toward the coveted $50,000 level.

In summary, the current landscape presents a scenario where numerous investors are eager to participate in a market that has remained bullish for an extended period. Nonetheless, it is essential to exercise prudence and avoid making large-scale investments hastily. Instead, consider each dip as a potential opportunity to acquire additional Bitcoin incrementally. Shorting Bitcoin does not appear to be a viable strategy soon, unless the price decisively breaches the 50-day EMA , situated closer to the $38,000 level.

As Bitcoin continues to reach higher, this is a situation where there are plenty of people out there willing to get involved, as the overall bullish run on crypto continues to be a big deal and should continue to gain based on interest rates dropping in the US, and other central banks around the world. With this, I remain bullish but recognize that we are in the middle of the holiday season.





