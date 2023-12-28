Media reports Sweden lifting embargo on protection shipments to Turkey

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Sweden has reportedly lifted its embargo on the export of defensive military equipment to Turkey, marking a notable shift in diplomatic relations. The decision comes on the heels of a Turkish parliamentary committee's approval of Stockholm's bid to join NATO, a move that had faced delays impeding the expansion of the Western military alliance, particularly due to concerns from Turkey and Hungary.



On Tuesday, the foreign affairs committee of Turkey's Grand National Assembly gave the green light to Stockholm's NATO membership bid, setting the stage for further debate and ratification in Ankara's parliament. While a specific date for the legislative vote is yet to be announced, it is a crucial step that would ultimately require formal approval from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Following the parliamentary committee's approval, Sweden swiftly responded by lifting its defense export embargo on Turkey. Reports indicate that export licenses are already being issued at the behest of Turkish companies, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar. He noted that applications submitted by Turkish companies have been positively processed since the initiation of the NATO membership approval process.



The embargo, imposed by Sweden in October 2019 in objection to a Turkish military operation against Kurdish militia in Syria, had strained diplomatic ties between the two nations. Notably, President Erdogan had previously hinted at blocking Sweden's entry into NATO, as well as that of its Nordic neighbor Finland.



The recent thaw in relations has garnered attention on the international stage, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressing his welcome for Turkey's intent to ratify Stockholm's NATO application. Stoltenberg has also urged Hungary to expedite the approval process, emphasizing the importance of prompt action in welcoming new members into the alliance.



As Sweden's defense export embargo is lifted and diplomatic ties show signs of improvement, the evolving dynamics underscore the delicate balance of international relations within the NATO framework. The developments signal a potential turning point in the diplomatic discourse between Sweden and Turkey, with broader implications for regional stability and cooperation.







